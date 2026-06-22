US Congress to host international conference on Azerbaijanis' ethnic cleansing

An international conference on "The right of return and self-determination: double standards and selective approaches" will be held in Washington, at the Capitol Hill, organized by the Baku Initiative Group on June 24, 2026, the Baku Initiative Group reported.

According to the report, this will be remembered as the first such event held in the U.S. Congress on the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis by Armenia.

The conference will be attended by experts specializing in the protection of the rights of refugees and national minorities, human rights defenders, specialists in international law, representatives of diaspora organizations

The conference participants will discuss the issue of maintaining the recognition of fundamental rights - the right to safe, voluntary, and dignified return to their historical lands - in the focus of attention of international organizations, following the example of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis who were forcibly expelled from their historical lands in Armenia.

The participants will exchange views on the possibility of providing a legal assessment of the facts of the systematic destruction, insult and appropriation of the cultural, religious and historical heritage of the Azerbaijani people remaining in Armenia, including toponyms, mosques, cemeteries, shrines and other monuments, in the international legal framework.

The event will also discuss the implementation of the right to self-determination of peoples suffering from colonialism, in particular, the inclusion of colonies on the UN list of Non-Self-Governing Territories to be Decolonized on the UN agenda.