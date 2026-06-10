US-Iran talks still on track - report

Talks to reach a deal between the United States and Iran are still on track after overnight negotiations, CNN reported, citing a diplomatic source with knowledge of the situation.

The discussions continued despite an overnight exchange of strikes between the U.S. and Iran that threatened to complicate the diplomatic effort.

The U.S. and Iran traded air attacks for a second straight day on Thursday, with U.S. President Donald Trump vowing further strikes if Tehran does not immediately agree to a peace deal.

The U.S. military launched attacks “against multiple targets in Iran”, saying the strikes were in “self-defense”. The IRGC launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. forces in the region, including Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.