US State Department reports progress in Israel-Lebanon talks

Delegations from Israel and Lebanon met Tuesday at the U.S. Department of State for a fourth round of direct negotiations between the two countries, U.S. State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

"Progress continues on the political and security tracks as we break from the failures of the past 20 years and advance toward a comprehensive agreement aimed at restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty and ensuring Israel's security," Tommy Pigott said.

He reiterated the U.S. commitment to serving as a mediator in "these historic negotiations." Another round is scheduled for Wednesday, the spokesman said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group had reached an understanding to cease attacks against each other. Trump also said that there will be no Israeli troops going to the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon in violation of a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended until early July.