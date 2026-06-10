US and Iran exchange strikes across Middle East at night

The United States and Iran have exchanged strikes across the Middle East for a second consecutive day, further straining an already shaky ceasefire agreed between the two countries in April.

US Central Command said it had completed a wave of "self-defense strikes" targeting military, surveillance and radar sites in southern Iran.

The attack came hours after President Donald Trump vowed U.S. forces would hit Iran "hard", and that Tehran had taken "too long to make a deal" to permanently end the war.

In response, Iran launched a round of strikes targeting U.S. military assets in countries across the region.

U.S. military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait came under Iranian fire for a second day in a row, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it fired ballistic missiles at a U.S. command centre in Jordan, according to Iranian state media.

The IRGC said it had destroyed "a large number" of U.S. fighter jets and "facilities" after firing ballistic missiles at the Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan.

Bahrain's interior ministry said its air raid sirens were activated overnight, as Kuwait's Army posted on X that its anti-air defence systems intercepted "hostile aerial targets".

Kuwait said it had temporarily closed its airspace due to the Iranian attacks.

Hours before the U.S. launched its latest attack, Trump had warned: "We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them hard again today."

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Iranian leaders have "taken too long to negotiate a deal". The U.S. president added that Iran would be attacked again if no peace deal was secured.

In April, the U.S. and Iran agreed a ceasefire that was initially meant to last for two weeks. Both sides have since exchanged intermittent fire, without returning to full-scale hostilities. However, recent efforts to broker negotiations between Washington and Tehran have stalled and attacks have ramped up.

This week, a U.S. helicopter was downed in an attack that was blamed on Iran. The IRGC responded by targeting U.S. bases across the Middle East.