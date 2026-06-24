US hosts conference on rights of Western Azerbaijanis

An international conference titled “Right to Return and Self-Determination: Double Standards and Selective Approaches” was held at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, organized by the Baku Initiative Group.

The event was the first conference held at the U.S. Congress focused on the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis by Armenia.

Participants are discussing the recognition and protection of the fundamental right of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis who were displaced from their historical homeland as a result of ethnic cleansing policies - including the right to return safely, voluntarily and with dignity.

The conference brings together experts specializing in refugee and minority rights, human rights advocates, international law specialists, representatives of diaspora organizations affected by violence, discrimination and persecution based on ethnicity, civil society representatives, and members of affected communities.

Participants are also examining possible mechanisms for international reporting and monitoring through the UN and relevant bodies, including documentation efforts, fact-finding missions, and potential investigations and reporting by UN special rapporteurs and other international mandate holders.