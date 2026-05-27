The U.S. Department of the Treasury said it has imposed sanctions on Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a body created to review passage requests through the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. labeled the authority an Iranian “scheme” of “maritime extortion,” claiming it is linked to the IRGC and warning that companies or vessels cooperating with it may face sanctions risk.



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. would continue tightening what he called a “financial stranglehold” on Iran.

The move comes as the U.S. fails to subjugate Iran with unhinged threats, outright military aggression and ceasefire violations. Nonetheless, the U.S. continues expanding its sanctions campaign while claiming to negotiate with Iran.