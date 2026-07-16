Vestnik Kavkaza

US increases cheese imports from Russia to a record high

US increases cheese imports from Russia to a record high
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The USA has raised its cheese imports from Russia to a record level since the start of 2026, with total imports reaching $134,000, according to the US Department of Commerce.

From January to May last year, US businesses imported $96,000 worth of Russian cheese, resulting in imports growth by 1.4 times year-on-year.

This is the highest volume since 1992, though Russian cheese still accounts for less than 1% of total US cheese imports.

Italy remains the largest cheese supplier to the US, with imports totalling $211 million.

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