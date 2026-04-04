US spends over 42 bln dollars on 36 days of-Iran war

The military operation in Iran has cost the United States over $42.1 billion in nearly 37 days of fighting, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker portal.

The portal's real-time tracking is based on a Pentagon briefing for the U.S. Congress on March 10, which stated that Washington spent $11.3 billion in the first six days of hostilities in the Middle East and plans to spend an additional $1 billion each subsequent day of the conflict.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. Iran's IRGC launched retaliatory strikes against Israel and U.S. military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.