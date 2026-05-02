US still in talks with Iran - Witkoff

Washington continues negotiating a peace settlement of the conflict with Iran, U.S. president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said, CNN reported.

"We are in conversation," Steve Witkoff said.

Earlier in the day, U.S. President Donald Trump told the Israeli Kan broadcaster that he views Tehran’s new peace proposal as unacceptable.

On Sunday, the U.S. leader said that the U.S. would launch operation Project Freedom to escort vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz due to the military conflict. According to Trump, the operation will focus on safely clearing ships from the strait.