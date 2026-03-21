Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan hold phone talks

Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan hold phone talks
© Photo: Russian Presidential website

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation initiated by the Armenian side, the Kremlin reported.

"At the initiative of the Armenian side, a telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan",

the Kremlin reported.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of further development Russian-Armenian relations, including cooperation in trade, the economy, energy, and transportation.

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