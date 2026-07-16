Washington sending more refueling planes to Israel

The United States plans to deploy “dozens” of additional aerial refueling aircraft as U.S. President Donald Trump considers expanding military operations against Iran, Axios reported.

Citing three U.S. and Israeli officials, the U.S. news outlet said Trump was presented with several new military options during a Situation Room meeting Tuesday but had not made a final decision.

The proposals reportedly include strikes on Iranian power plants and other infrastructure, and additional attacks on suspected nuclear facilities, including an operation targeting the underground Pickaxe Mountain site.

U.S. and Israeli officials said Trump could order an escalation within days, aiming to pressure Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept Washington’s nuclear demands.

The U.S. currently has about 30 refueling aircraft stationed at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv and a similar number at Ramon Airport in southern Israel, according to the report.

Israeli officials said Washington wants to deploy several dozen more aircraft, restoring the fleet to roughly the level maintained at the beginning of the conflict.