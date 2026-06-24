Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Moscow being discussed - Lavrov

Moscow is ready to "lend an ear" to U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, whose visit to Russia is currently still under discussion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings international scientific and expert forum.

"Yet another visit by Witkoff and Kushner is being discussed at their initiative, as [Kremlin Aide] Yury Ushakov and [Kremlin Spokesman] Dmitry Peskov too have said. Of course, we will lend them an ear," Lavrov said.

He said that Moscow seeks to understand whether the U.S. position has changed following the G7 summit in France.

"As far as Ukraine ​is concerned, we want to understand what happened in Evian," Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat added that the Americans haven’t yet ​told Moscow what they took away from the summit in Evian or what their future course of action will be.