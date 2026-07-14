Zakharova to Vestnik Kavkaza: Russia shares Azerbaijan's approach to South Caucasus platform

Russia shares Azerbaijan's approach to the "3+3" platform, which is based on focusing on economic projects without politicization, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Vestnik Kavkaza.

The format was outlined during the 3+3 expert session held on June 5 on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg forum, Zakharova said. She added that "issues of bilateral relations are not expected to be discussed. This format is about something else."

The platform's agenda was developed during three foreign ministerial meetings — in Moscow (2021), Tehran (2023), and Istanbul (2024), Zakharova recalled. The topics cover a wide range of areas, including transport, energy, culture, and countering new challenges and threats.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson recalled the goals of the "3+3" platform, which includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Iran, and Türkiye

"It was created in 2021 precisely to address, as the President of Azerbaijan noted, the problems and issues arising in the region through the efforts of the states of the region themselves and their closest neighbors.hese countries have the greatest interest in peace and security in the South Caucasus", she added.

"We are awaiting agreement between Baku and Yerevan on the order of the upcoming foreign ministerial meetings of the platform's member countries. As a reminder, this was agreed upon following the Istanbul meeting", the Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokesperson stated.