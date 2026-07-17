Zurab Azmaiparashvili remains ECU President, Sarkhan Gashimov elected Vice President

The leadership of the European Chess Union (ECU) increasingly includes representatives from the South Caucasus: Zurab Azmaiparashvili retained his position as President, while Azerbaijani chess official Sarkhan Gashimov became his Deputy.

Today, the General Assembly of the European Chess Union (ECU) voted to elect a new leadership team in Bucharest. Participants elected the ECU President and three Deputy Presidents.

After the votes were counted, it was determined that the incumbent President, Georgian citizen Zurab Azmaiparashvili, was re-elected to the ECU's top position for a new four-year term.

The General Assembly elected Sarkhan Gashimov, a member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, as one of his Deputy Presidents, with 34 votes cast in his favor.