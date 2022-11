7 Nov. 19:55

According to trading data on the London ICE exchange, today, Brent with delivery for January rose to above $99 per barrel for the first time since August 30.

By 18:33 Moscow time, the price of Brent rose by 0.53%, reaching $99.09 per barrel. By 18:35 Moscow time, the rally slowed down to 0.31%, the price dropped to $98.88 per barrel.

December futures for WTI light oil rose by 0.29% - up to $92.87 per barrel.