Macron intends to call Putin after G20

14 Nov. 16:00

French President Emmanuel Macron intends to call Russian President Vladimir Putin after the G20 summit ends, the AFP news agency reported on Monday, citing the Elysee Palace.

"Macron will continue to talk to Putin and will call him after the G20 summit," the news agency quoted a representative from the French leader's administration as saying.

According to Agence France-Presse, Macron intends to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 summit that it is in China's interest "to influence Russia to return to negotiations and to respect international law."

The G20 summit takes place in Bali on November 15-16. Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.