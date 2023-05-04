Building of third power generating unit of El Dabaa NPP started

4 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first concrete pouring ceremony took place on Wednesday at the third power generating unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) under construction in Egypt, the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said.

"Activities at the first and the second power generating units kicked off last year. We make a one more important step today - [we] start the main phase of power generating unit No. 3 construction," the Senior Vice President of Atomstroiexport, the engineering division of Rosatom, Alexander Korchagin said

Construction of the first two power generating units is on track. Four power generating units are intended to be built on the NPP site in Egypt in total.

Russia and Egypt signed an intergovernmental agreement on the NPP in November 2015. The EPC contract was signed on December 31, 2016. The plant will have four 1,200 MW units with VVER-1200 reactors. All four of the NPP's power units should be built by 2028-2029.