Air Astana cancels all flights to Dubai until April

Air Astana confirmed the cancellation of flights to Dubai until the end of the month due to the unrest in the Middle East.

According to Orda.kz, the restrictions will be in effect on 11-31 March.

Passengers of the cancelled flights will be able to receive a full refund and rebook flights from April 1 to May 31 free of charge.