Lavrov and Fidan discuss situation in Black Sea region

2 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the developments in the Middle East, North Africa and the Black Sea region on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats also synchronized watches on the pressing issues of the political dialogue between Russia and Turkey and bilateral trade-economic cooperation.