Patriot system deployed to Malatya due to regional tensions - Turkish Defense Ministry

A Patriot air defense system has been deployed to the Turkish eastern province of Malatya under NATO cooperation to strengthen the country’s airspace protection amid heightened regional tensions, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"In addition to the measures we ​take on a national level, air and missile defence measures by ​NATO have been increased. In that framework, one Patriot System is being deployed to ‌Malatya ⁠to contribute to defending our air space," the ministry said.

Türkiye will continue to assess developments in coordination with NATO allies while maintaining its defense and security capacity at the highest level and working toward regional peace and stability, the ministry also noted.