Putin, Pezeshkian discuss situation in Iran

On Tuesday, March 10, Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian spoke by phone, the Kremlin website reports.

The central topic of discussion was the latest developments in the Middle East, including the situation in Iran.

"During a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the situation in the Middle East continued to be discussed in connection with the Israeli-US aggression against Iran,”

– the Kremlin Press Service informed.