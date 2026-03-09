Trump warns Iran of harder strikes if it blocks Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the United States could intensity its strikes on Iran 20-fold should Tehran hamper oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America twenty times harder than they have been hit thus far," Trump said.

Additionally, he warned, the U.S. "will take out easily destroyable targets" that could make it virtually impossible for Iran "to ever be built back" after which the Islamic Republic would face "death, fire, and fury."

"But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait," Trump said.

The U.S. leader expressed hope this gesture will be greatly appreciated.