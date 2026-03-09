Vestnik Kavkaza

Aeroflot evacuates nearly 8,700 Russians from UAE

Nearly 8,700 Russians were evacuated on Aeroflot flights on 3-10 March. Tomorrow, the airline will operate its last flight before the suspension.

Aeroflot operated 24 flights from the UAE to Russia over the past week. These flights carried approximately 8,700 Russian passengers, the airline's press service informed.

"Since March 3, the airline has operated 24 flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, evacuating a total of 8,700 passengers,”

– the airline’s press service informed.

Starting tomorrow, the Russian airline will temporarily suspend flights to the UAE until the situation in the Middle East stabilizes.

