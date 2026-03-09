Russian deputy foreign minister Alimov meets with Iranian ambassador

Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Alimov received Iranian ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and discussed the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Today, deputy foreign minister Alexander Alimov met with Iranian ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service reports.

The official statement clarified that the meeting was initiated by the Iranian side.

The main topic of discussion was the military escalation in the Middle East in connection with the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, which the Russian Foreign Ministry characterized as "destroying the basic norms and principles of international law."