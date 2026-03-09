Israel continues Gaza attacks - Palestinian envoy to Russia

Everyone is preoccupied with the situation around Iran, while the Israeli attack on Gaza continues, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said.

"The Israeli attack on Gaza continues, civilians are dying daily. More than 50% of Gaza’s territory is occupied by Israel," Hafiz Nofal said.

According to him, the situation in Gaza is very difficult, but people have now diverted their attention from Gaza to the situation in Iran, TASS reported.

Meanwhile, the Board of Peace, established at the initiative of US President Donald Trump, remains inactive in the Middle East, the ambassador added.