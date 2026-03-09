Dutch embassy evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

The Dutch Embassy has been temporarily moved from Tehran to Baku due to security concerns for diplomatic staff.

The head of the Dutch embassy in Iran, Emiel De Bont, announced that the diplomatic mission will temporarily operate from Azerbaijan.

The ambassador made the announcement after crossing the Iranian-Azerbaijani border through the Astara border crossing. The Dutch ambassador and three other embassy staff members arrived in Azerbaijan today.

"Unfortunately because of the security situation, we have decided to suspend our operations temporarily in Tehran, moving our embassy here (to Azerbaijan – ed.) for security reasons,”

– Emiel De Bont said.