Lavrov tells Araghchi about need for de-escalation in the Middle East

Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Abbas Araghchi discussed by phone the situation in the Middle East. The Russian minister is confident that de-escalation is necessary.

Today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi,  a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service reads.

During the conversation, the diplomats exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, which has sharply worsened due to the unprovoked aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran.

