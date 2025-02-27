Iran unveils new isotope for cancer treatment

27 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is concentrating on the production of stable isotopes and the development of the energy sector, Iran’s Vice President and the AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami said.

He explained that programs for stable isotopes have been developed over the past two years, and in 2023, a centrifuge for tellurium was put into operation.

The "Tellurium Dioxide" powder is a raw material for the production of iodine-131 used in the treatment of thyroid cancer.

''This marks the final step towards achieving self-sufficiency in the production of radiopharmaceuticals, with Iodine-131 being an essential drug for treating thyroid cancer,'' Eslami said.

He emphasized that the primary goal of the Atomic Energy Organization's current priorities is the health of the population. The next step will be the mass production of pharmaceuticals, fully meeting domestic demand and creating export opportunities.