Karasin: Moscow and Baku have opportunities for constructive dialogue

3 Jul. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Some forces in Europe are attempting to spoil Moscow-Baku relations, chair of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin said.

"Some forces in Europe, including in the Caucasus, are attempting to torpedo all the good that has been achieved in recent years in relations between Russia and Azerbaijan," Karasin said.

According to the Russian senator, the pressure on this issue is organized and is being carried out on a wide front, Lenta.ru reported.