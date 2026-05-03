US military authorized to attack IRGC boats - media

Senior US military commanders have authorized the US military to strike IRGC boats and other Iranian military vessels that pose a potential threat to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing US officials.

According to Ravid, US forces can now target Iranian speedboats as well as Iranian missile positions along the coast.

US President Donald Trump had previously stated that the US military would attack any Iranian vessels that approach US Navy ships participating in the blockade.