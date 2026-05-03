Armenia and UK become strategic partners

Armenia and the UK have elevated their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, with Prime Ministers Nikol Pashinyan and Keir Starmer signing a joint declaration to that effect in Yerevan, Pashinyan announced on social media.

"Keir Starmer and I exchanged a joint declaration on the strategic partnership between the Republic of Armenia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," Pashinyan wrote.

Keir Starmer arrived in Yerevan to take part in the 8th European Political Community Summit, which is being held today.

The first-ever Armenia-EU Summit will also take place in the country on May 4-5