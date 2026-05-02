Iran to continue consultations with Oman on Hormuz

Iran will soon resume dialogue with Oman on developing new shipping regulations in the Gulf region, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced on Monday.

"Iran and Oman are coastal states bordering the Strait of Hormuz, so it is normal for them to share responsibility for ensuring the safety of navigation on this strategically important waterway," Baghaei said.

The talks focused on developing specific protocols and mechanisms to ensure the safe passage of ships, he noted.

According to Baghaei, these consultations between Tehran and Muscat may continue in the coming days.