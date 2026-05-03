Pashinyan and Rutte discuss developing Armenia-NATO cooperation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Yerevan on May 4, Armenian media reported.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit.

Discussions focused on regional security and the future development of Armenia-NATO cooperation.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of consistently deepening the partnership, noting steps being taken toward democratic reforms and developing defense capabilities.

Pashinyan and Rutte also addressed initiatives aimed at promoting international and regional stability. They also touched on a number of other issues of mutual interest.