Iran's new peace proposal is unacceptable - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he has studied Tehran’s new peace proposal and deems it unacceptable.

"It’s not acceptable to me. I’ve studied it, I’ve studied everything - it’s not acceptable," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader told the Israeli Kan broadcaster that the campaign against Iran is proceeding very well.

Apart from that, he once again called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is currently on trial for corruption in several cases.