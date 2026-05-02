Lebanon reveals death toll from Israeli attacks

At least 41 people were killed in Israeli air and artillery strikes on areas in southern Lebanon over the past day, despite a ceasefire that has been implemented since April 17, the republic’s Health Ministry reported, adding that another 89 Lebanese people were wounded.

"The civilian death toll since the military escalation began on March 2 has risen to 2,659, with 8,183 others being wounded," the ministry said.

The Lebanese Health Ministry warned that the number of casualties may grow as Israel continues to attack localities where Hezbollah has its strongholds.