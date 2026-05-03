Ankara and Yerevan to jointly restore Ani Bridge

Türkiye and Armenia will work together to restore the ancient Ani Bridge, which spans the Arpaçay River along the Armenian-Turkish border, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz announced during his visit to Yerevan.

An agreement on the joint restoration project has already been signed between the two countries, Yılmaz stated.

The document was signed by Serdar Kılıç, Türkiye's Special Representative for the Normalization Process with Armenia, and Ruben Rubinyan, Armenia's Special Representative for the Normalization Process with Türkiye.