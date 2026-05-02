Kazakhstan completes modernization of Middle Corridor railway section

Kazakhstan Railways has completed the modernization of the Altynkol-Zhetygen railway section, part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), the Samruk-Kazyna company reported.

As part of the project, 293 km of railway infrastructure were upgraded, while 12 separate railway points were commissioned, including five newly built facilities and seven reconstructed ones. New receiving and departure tracks were also constructed, and a microprocessor-based centralized traffic control system was introduced.

Following the modernization, the section’s carrying capacity increased by 80%, which is expected to improve the speed and reliability of cargo transportation.