Azerbaijan transits another batch of Russian freight to Armenia

Today, another cargo shipment from Russia to Armenia has been carried out by transiting through the territory of Azerbaijan.

A total of 4 wagons of grain with a total weight of 279 tons and 3 wagons of fertilizer with a total weight of 203 tons were sent from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kesik.

The transportation of cargo by rail was carried out according to the established schedule, and all necessary logistics and security measures were ensured during the transit process.

​Yesterday, a shipment consisting of 8 wagons carrying 536 tons of fertilizer was also dispatched from Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik.