Iran warns any US Hormuz Strait plan to be ceasefire violation

A senior Iranian lawmaker warned that any U.S. involvement in managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would constitute a violation of the ceasefire, rejecting Washington’s proposed role in the waterway.

Head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ibrahim Azizi said “any U.S. interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire.”

He dismissed the idea that the waterway could be directed by Washington, saying the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s delusional posts.

The remarks followed Trump’s comments Sunday that the U.S. would move to guide ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz out of restricted waterways. Trump described the move as a “humanitarian gesture” aimed at assisting neutral countries not involved in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.