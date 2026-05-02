Baku-Yerevan peace becomes reality - Ilham Aliyev at EPC summit

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech via video link at the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan.

"We have lived in peace for only nine months and we are learning to live in peace," Ilham Aliyev said.

He recalled that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a joint declaration in August, 2025 in Washington, witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ilham Aliyev congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan with EPC Summit in Yerevan.

The head of state said that he and President of the European Council Antonio Costa had agreed during a recent meeting in Azerbaijan that he would participate in the summit remotely.

The Azerbaijani leader said he had supported the proposal to hold the May 2026 EPC summit in Armenia during a meeting with Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Tirana a year earlier.

“In my turn I asked in order to preserve the balanced approach to hold one of the next summits in Azerbaijan,” he said, inviting EPC members to Azerbaijan in May 2028.

"Armenia also supported our candidates. This is a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a reality,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that 28,000 tons of cargo to Armenia were delivered through the territory of Azerbaijan.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan has started to supply oil products, gasoline, and diesel to Armenia for the first time, Ilham Aliyev highlighted that, so far, 12,000 tons of oil products have been exported to Armenia.