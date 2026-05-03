Dubai's largest airline resumes flights

Emirates, Dubai's largest carrier, has restored nearly all of its passenger routes after recent travel disruptions, the airline said in a statement.

"Today, the airline operates to 137 destinations across 72 countries, with over 1,300 weekly frequencies, representing 75% of pre-disruption capacity",

the statement reads.

In recent weeks, the Arab carrier's aircraft have resumed services to countries across North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, TASS reported.

During this disruption, demand for the Dubai flag carrier's services remained strong, enabling it to carry 4.7 million passengers, according to the company's press release.

The airline has also introduced more flexible booking options, enabling passengers to change their departure dates free of charge for tickets purchased after April 2.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority announced on May 2 that the country's airspace had fully reopened and previous restrictions had been lifted following a thorough safety assessment.