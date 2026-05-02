Iranian and Pakistani FMs discuss Middle East peace efforts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and discussed efforts to establish peace in the region during a telephone conversation, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

"Discussion focused on regional situation and Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts for peace and stability in the region," the ministry said.

According to the statement, Araghchi commended Islamabad's constructive role and sincere U.S.-Iran mediation efforts. Dar, for his part, reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued commitment to promoting constructive engagement and underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path toward peaceful resolution of issues and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Earlier, Iran submitted a 14-point proposal to the U.S. through Pakistan, which contained a roadmap for reaching an agreement. This document was sent in response to a previous U.S. initiative consisting of nine points. U.S. leader Donald Trump said he had reviewed Tehran's new peace proposal and found it unacceptable.