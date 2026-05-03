IRGC denies passage of vessels through Strait of Hormuz

No commercial vessels have transited the Strait of Hormuz in the past several hours, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement.

"No commercial or tanker vessels have transited the Strait of Hormuz in the past several hours",

the IRGC said.

The statement emphasizes that US officials' claims of vessel transit are disinformation.

The IRGC also warned that any shipping through the strait that does not comply with Iranian regulations will be stopped by force.

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that two US-flagged merchant vessels had transited the strait as part of Operation Project Freedom, an initiative aimed at restoring shipping lanes.

On May 4, US President Donald Trump announced the launch of Operation Freedom to free ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. The operation is set to involve destroyers, aircraft, and 15,000 troops.