Pashinyan hopes to visit Azerbaijan in 2028

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he hopes to visit Azerbaijan in 2028 to attend the European Political Community (EPC) summit.

"Hopefully, I will have the opportunity to visit Azerbaijan in 2028 for the EPC10 Summit," Pashinyan said.

Speaking at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, he recalled that Armenia and Azerbaijan reciprocally supported each other's candidacy to host EPC summits.

Pashinyan also said the EPC format has played a significant role in building diplomatic contacts not only between Baku and Yerevan, but also with Ankara.

The PM recalled that his first bilateral meeting with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took place on the margins of the mentioned first EPC summit in Prague, and now Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has arrived in Armenia to participate in the 8th European Political Community Summit - he is the first Vice President of Türkiye to come to Armenia.