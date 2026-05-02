Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladimir Putin appoints Fyodor Shchukin acting head of Dagestan

Vladimir Putin appoints Fyodor Shchukin acting head of Dagestan
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Fyodor Shchukin, 49, acting head of the Republic of Dagestan in Russia’s North Caucasus in a decree on Monday.

In February 2024, Shchukin was appointed Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian North Caucasus republic.

On May 4, Russia’s high qualification board of judges canceled his mandate in the judicial body due to his "honorable resignation."

The Russian head of state approved the candidacy of Shchukin for the post of the head of Dagestan at a meeting with Dagestani officials on April 30.

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