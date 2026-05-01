Vestnik Kavkaza

CEC of Armenia registered 19 political forces for parliamentary elections

CEC of Armenia registered 19 political forces for parliamentary elections
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia's Central Election Commission has completed registration of 19 political parties and blocs for the upcoming parliamentary elections, following a draw held today.

The following parties will participate in the parliamentary elections in Armenia:

  1. Reformist Party
  2. Against All Party
  3. Strong Armenia Bloc
  4. Meritocratic Party of Armenia
  5. New Force Party
  6. Wings of Unity Party
  7. Prosperous Armenia Party
  8. National Democratic Pole Party
  9. Kochari - National Revival and Awakening of the Nation Party
  10. Armenian National Congress Party
  11. Republic Party
  12. Christian Democratic Party
  13. Alliance Party
  14. Democratic Consolidation Party
  15. Democracy, Law, and Discipline Party
  16. Civil Contract Party
  17. Bloc Nationalist Parties "Armenia"
  18. "Alliance of Defenders of Democracy for the Republic" Party
  19. "Bright Armenia" Party

Two candidates were denied registration: Vardan Ghukasyan of the Democracy, Law, and Discipline Party, and Tigran Urikhanyan of the Alliance Party. The CEC stated that it had not receive documents confirming their residency in Armenia over the past four years.

The parliamentary elections are scheduled for June 7.

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