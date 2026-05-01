CEC of Armenia registered 19 political forces for parliamentary elections

Armenia's Central Election Commission has completed registration of 19 political parties and blocs for the upcoming parliamentary elections, following a draw held today.

The following parties will participate in the parliamentary elections in Armenia:

Reformist Party Against All Party Strong Armenia Bloc Meritocratic Party of Armenia New Force Party Wings of Unity Party Prosperous Armenia Party National Democratic Pole Party Kochari - National Revival and Awakening of the Nation Party Armenian National Congress Party Republic Party Christian Democratic Party Alliance Party Democratic Consolidation Party Democracy, Law, and Discipline Party Civil Contract Party Bloc Nationalist Parties "Armenia" "Alliance of Defenders of Democracy for the Republic" Party "Bright Armenia" Party

Two candidates were denied registration: Vardan Ghukasyan of the Democracy, Law, and Discipline Party, and Tigran Urikhanyan of the Alliance Party. The CEC stated that it had not receive documents confirming their residency in Armenia over the past four years.

The parliamentary elections are scheduled for June 7.