Slovakia aims to agree with EU on Russian gas supplies by July 15

12 Jul. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Slovakia intends to reach an agreement with the European Union by July 15 regarding supplies of Russian gas to the bloc, a ban on which has been proposed by the European Commission, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"Slovakia wants an agreement with the EU by Tuesday on Bratislava's demands concerning the European Commission's plan to phase out Russian gas imports by the end of 2027. By Tuesday, I believe we can achieve something," Fico said.

Earlier, the EU summit has not approved the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions. Slovakia blocked the approval of the next package of sanctions, and now the EU ambassadors will discuss this issue again.