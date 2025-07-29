Vestnik Kavkaza

Leaders from over 20 countries to attend SCO summit in China

© Photo: the SCO website

The heads of state and government of more than 20 countries and 10 international organizations will participate in the SCO summit in Tianjin, China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin said.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with the heads of more than 20 foreign countries and ten international organizations on the banks of the Hai River to summarize the successful experience of the SCO, promote its development and restructuring, and unite its participants for cooperation and joint work," Liu Bin said.

According to the diplomat, the Presidents of Russia, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Indonesia, Laos and Maldives, the Prime Ministers of Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Egypt, Malaysia and Vietnam will attend.

Heads of international organizations and multilateral mechanisms, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, are also invited to the event.

The SCO summit will be held in Tianjin on August 31 - September 1.

