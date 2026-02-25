Khojaly tragedy demands justice - Azerbaijani FM

Ensuring justice remains essential to preventing the recurrence of horrific crimes such as the Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on his X social media page.

“The Khojaly genocide is one of the most heinous crimes committed during Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan. On this sad day, we honor with deep sorrow the memory of the innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide,” Jeyhun Bayramov said.

According to the diplomat, whole world has witnessed that all initiatives in the peace process have been undertaken by the Azerbaijani state. Serious progress is being made, and important results are already visible, he noted.