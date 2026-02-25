Vestnik Kavkaza

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva share posts on 34th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

Картина Справедливость Ходжалам
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

"February 26 - Khojaly Genocide Day," the publication reads.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has also shared a post on her official Instagram page commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

"The Khojaly genocide is a crime committed against all humanity, and wil be etched forever in our memory. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs," the post reads.

