Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva share posts on 34th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.
"February 26 - Khojaly Genocide Day," the publication reads.
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has also shared a post on her official Instagram page commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.
"The Khojaly genocide is a crime committed against all humanity, and wil be etched forever in our memory. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs," the post reads.